2227 Park Ave A

1 Bedroom available near Temple U! Students Only!! - Property Id: 302340



Temple Students Only!



One Bedroom available in a 4 bed 2 bath in a brand new luxury apartment near Temple University! It is on a quiet tree lined street, with in unit Washer-Dryer combo, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Only 2 blocks from campus.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2227-park-ave-philadelphia-pa-unit-a/302340

No Dogs Allowed



