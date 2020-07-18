All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2227 Park Ave A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2227 Park Ave A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2227 Park Ave A

2227 North Park Avenue · (267) 243-4652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Hartranft
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2227 North Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Hartranft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$475

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom available near Temple U! Students Only!! - Property Id: 302340

Temple Students Only!

One Bedroom available in a 4 bed 2 bath in a brand new luxury apartment near Temple University! It is on a quiet tree lined street, with in unit Washer-Dryer combo, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Only 2 blocks from campus.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2227-park-ave-philadelphia-pa-unit-a/302340
Property Id 302340

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5945391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 Park Ave A have any available units?
2227 Park Ave A has a unit available for $475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 Park Ave A have?
Some of 2227 Park Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 Park Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
2227 Park Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 Park Ave A pet-friendly?
No, 2227 Park Ave A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2227 Park Ave A offer parking?
No, 2227 Park Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 2227 Park Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2227 Park Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 Park Ave A have a pool?
No, 2227 Park Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 2227 Park Ave A have accessible units?
No, 2227 Park Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 Park Ave A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2227 Park Ave A does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2227 Park Ave A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Versailles
1530 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Rock Hill
205 Rock St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
The Metropolitan Wynnefield
5000 Woodbine Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19004
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Dupont Towers
6100 Henry Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St
Philadelphia, PA 19118

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity