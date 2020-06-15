2222 E HAROLD STREET

Amenities

Available Now Leasing Special: $1,950/mo for an 18 month lease OR $1,999/ mo for a 12 month lease. First half month rent FREE, for a lease starting before 1/1/19. Beautiful, spacious interior, contemporary fixtures and finishes, hardwood floors, high ceilings, bright natural light, abundant storage space, private roof deck, master suite... the list of high-end features this home offers just goes on and on. Conveniently situated close to convenient shopping, dining, and highway access in the Kensington area of Philadelphia, you'll be a quick drive to Fishtown's iconic Frankford Ave, public transportation, and i-95. This home boasts 3 floors, PLUS a finished basement and roof deck. Enter into the main level which is a straight-through design with sunlight flooding in on both ends. The kitchen and bathrooms offer sleek finishes like stainless steel, granite, and minimalistic design with tons of storage! The finished basement is more appropriately called a lower level, because you'll find the same hardwood floors and bright natural light, plus there is a half-bathroom, making this a great space for an extra bedroom or home office. The upper level has two bedrooms-- each with great closet space, hardwood floors, and natural light, and a full bathroom with tub and lighted vanity with storage. The third floor is dedicated to the master bedroom suite, boasting a huge walk-in closet, and a full bath with oversized shower stall (complete with a window), and dual sinks. The last set of stairs leads to your private roof deck, where you can enjoy stunning skyline views with plenty of space to entertain. Currently, there is no washer/dryer in unit, but may be added upon discussion with owner. Schedule your showing today! Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee ($250/pet), and additional monthly pet-rent of $25/pet, if accepted. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.