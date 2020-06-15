All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

2222 E HAROLD STREET

2222 East Harold Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2222 East Harold Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available Now Leasing Special: $1,950/mo for an 18 month lease OR $1,999/ mo for a 12 month lease. First half month rent FREE, for a lease starting before 1/1/19. Beautiful, spacious interior, contemporary fixtures and finishes, hardwood floors, high ceilings, bright natural light, abundant storage space, private roof deck, master suite... the list of high-end features this home offers just goes on and on. Conveniently situated close to convenient shopping, dining, and highway access in the Kensington area of Philadelphia, you'll be a quick drive to Fishtown's iconic Frankford Ave, public transportation, and i-95. This home boasts 3 floors, PLUS a finished basement and roof deck. Enter into the main level which is a straight-through design with sunlight flooding in on both ends. The kitchen and bathrooms offer sleek finishes like stainless steel, granite, and minimalistic design with tons of storage! The finished basement is more appropriately called a lower level, because you'll find the same hardwood floors and bright natural light, plus there is a half-bathroom, making this a great space for an extra bedroom or home office. The upper level has two bedrooms-- each with great closet space, hardwood floors, and natural light, and a full bathroom with tub and lighted vanity with storage. The third floor is dedicated to the master bedroom suite, boasting a huge walk-in closet, and a full bath with oversized shower stall (complete with a window), and dual sinks. The last set of stairs leads to your private roof deck, where you can enjoy stunning skyline views with plenty of space to entertain. Currently, there is no washer/dryer in unit, but may be added upon discussion with owner. Schedule your showing today! Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee ($250/pet), and additional monthly pet-rent of $25/pet, if accepted. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 E HAROLD STREET have any available units?
2222 E HAROLD STREET has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 E HAROLD STREET have?
Some of 2222 E HAROLD STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 E HAROLD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2222 E HAROLD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 E HAROLD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 E HAROLD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2222 E HAROLD STREET offer parking?
No, 2222 E HAROLD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2222 E HAROLD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 E HAROLD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 E HAROLD STREET have a pool?
No, 2222 E HAROLD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2222 E HAROLD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2222 E HAROLD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 E HAROLD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 E HAROLD STREET has units with dishwashers.
