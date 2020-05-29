All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2200 ARCH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2200 ARCH STREET
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:42 PM

2200 ARCH STREET

2200 Arch Street · (215) 222-4412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2200 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
hot tub
lobby
This gorgeous bi-leveled loft has Sunset and Western Views! You will love this upgraded bi-leveled unit that features Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances, gorgeous hardwood flooring, granite countertops and much more. 3 Bedrooms ( 3rd Bedroom is open Lofted Space, can be used for office/den/bedroom) and 2 full Baths! Schedule now for an easy showing in the secured 24 hour desk staffed building; which also has a resident fitness center, dental clinic/spa, gourmet deli grocery and indoor secured parking. 2 Deeded Parking spaces are included with the Rental. The Building lobby has been tastefully renovated, and each floor common area has been architecturally redesigned. The additional spectacular amenities of a resident fitness facility, 24-hour doorperson, Arch Gourmet convenience store on the first floor All in a pet-friendly building steps away from 30th Street Station, Trader Joe's, the Trolley, and Market Street financial centers. What a wonderful place to Live! FYI - SMOKING IS FORBIDDEN IN THE UNIT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 ARCH STREET have any available units?
2200 ARCH STREET has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 ARCH STREET have?
Some of 2200 ARCH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 ARCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2200 ARCH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 ARCH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 ARCH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2200 ARCH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2200 ARCH STREET does offer parking.
Does 2200 ARCH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 ARCH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 ARCH STREET have a pool?
No, 2200 ARCH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2200 ARCH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2200 ARCH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 ARCH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 ARCH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2200 ARCH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forest Station
450 Byberry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
Summit Gardens
701 Summit Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
1600 Callowhill
1600 Callowhill Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Broderick
400 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Hamilton Court
101 S 39th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Westfield Apartments
2237 Bryn Mawr Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Scotts Mills
3510 Scotts Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19129

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity