2200 ARCH STREET

Amenities
This gorgeous bi-leveled loft has Sunset and Western Views! You will love this upgraded bi-leveled unit that features Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances, gorgeous hardwood flooring, granite countertops and much more. 3 Bedrooms ( 3rd Bedroom is open Lofted Space, can be used for office/den/bedroom) and 2 full Baths! Schedule now for an easy showing in the secured 24 hour desk staffed building; which also has a resident fitness center, dental clinic/spa, gourmet deli grocery and indoor secured parking. 2 Deeded Parking spaces are included with the Rental. The Building lobby has been tastefully renovated, and each floor common area has been architecturally redesigned. The additional spectacular amenities of a resident fitness facility, 24-hour doorperson, Arch Gourmet convenience store on the first floor All in a pet-friendly building steps away from 30th Street Station, Trader Joe's, the Trolley, and Market Street financial centers. What a wonderful place to Live! FYI - SMOKING IS FORBIDDEN IN THE UNIT