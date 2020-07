Amenities

Available now for rent , newly renovated home on a quite side street in Point Breeze. Bright, spacious layout New appliances, washer/dryer and central air. Two large bedrooms upstairs with one full bathroom. Additional 1/2 bath in main living area. Fully finished basement with full size new washer/dryer . Large patio for entertaining your guests. No Pets please . Tenant responsible for all utilities. Street parking. Walking distance to subway and bus transportation. Close to shops and restaurants. Minimum 6 month lease but would prefer 12 months