2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET
2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET

2119 East Cumberland Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2119 East Cumberland Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:Unit #1 at 2119 E Cumberland St. is a first floor apartment in a 3-unit building located in East Kensington. Two bedrooms of about equal size make this great for roommates or for those who like a little extra space for an office or guest room. Plenty of closet space in each bedroom with additional closets in the hallway. Because this property is also located on a corner lot, there are a lot of windows all around which bring in natural sunlight. Your private entrance will take you into the open floor plan kitchen which includes a refrigerator, stove, microwave, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The living room leads into a hallway to two bedrooms and the 1 full bathroom with full sized bathtub and shower head. Off of the back bedroom is a doorway that leads to the private patio - great outdoor space! In the basement, there is a 100sq ft storage cage for each unit so you have some extra space. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Walkable to tons of local favorites including Pizza Brain, Atlantis, Franny Lou's Porch, Thin & Crispy, Philadelphia Brewing Company, Martha, Circle Thrift, and many more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). 50lb weight limit for dogs. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, electricity, cable/internet. (no gas)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET have any available units?
2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET have?
Some of 2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET offer parking?
No, 2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
