2119 E CUMBERLAND STREET

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:Unit #1 at 2119 E Cumberland St. is a first floor apartment in a 3-unit building located in East Kensington. Two bedrooms of about equal size make this great for roommates or for those who like a little extra space for an office or guest room. Plenty of closet space in each bedroom with additional closets in the hallway. Because this property is also located on a corner lot, there are a lot of windows all around which bring in natural sunlight. Your private entrance will take you into the open floor plan kitchen which includes a refrigerator, stove, microwave, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The living room leads into a hallway to two bedrooms and the 1 full bathroom with full sized bathtub and shower head. Off of the back bedroom is a doorway that leads to the private patio - great outdoor space! In the basement, there is a 100sq ft storage cage for each unit so you have some extra space. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Walkable to tons of local favorites including Pizza Brain, Atlantis, Franny Lou's Porch, Thin & Crispy, Philadelphia Brewing Company, Martha, Circle Thrift, and many more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). 50lb weight limit for dogs. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, electricity, cable/internet. (no gas)