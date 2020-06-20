Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

209 W Wildey St Available 07/01/20 2BR/2+1BA Single Family House - Philadelphia - This home is perfectly located! Literally steps away from the Piazza at Schmidts and all the many nearby shops, bars, and restaurants! However, peace and quiet are not sacrificed as the home is situated just onto a quiet side street so you get the best of both worlds!



The recently renovated home features White Oak Hardwoods throughout. Kitchen includes electric Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Counter, and Glass Tile Mosaic Backsplash. Amenities include Central AC/Heating, Cable Wiring, Jacuzzi Tub, a Private Patio Garden with planters for your Veggies, and more!



(RLNE3101955)