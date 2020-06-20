All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

209 W Wildey St

209 West Wildey Street · (215) 717-8299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

209 West Wildey Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 W Wildey St · Avail. Jul 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Property Amenities
209 W Wildey St Available 07/01/20 2BR/2+1BA Single Family House - Philadelphia - This home is perfectly located! Literally steps away from the Piazza at Schmidts and all the many nearby shops, bars, and restaurants! However, peace and quiet are not sacrificed as the home is situated just onto a quiet side street so you get the best of both worlds!

The recently renovated home features White Oak Hardwoods throughout. Kitchen includes electric Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Counter, and Glass Tile Mosaic Backsplash. Amenities include Central AC/Heating, Cable Wiring, Jacuzzi Tub, a Private Patio Garden with planters for your Veggies, and more!

(RLNE3101955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 W Wildey St have any available units?
209 W Wildey St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 W Wildey St have?
Some of 209 W Wildey St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 W Wildey St currently offering any rent specials?
209 W Wildey St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 W Wildey St pet-friendly?
No, 209 W Wildey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 209 W Wildey St offer parking?
No, 209 W Wildey St does not offer parking.
Does 209 W Wildey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 W Wildey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 W Wildey St have a pool?
No, 209 W Wildey St does not have a pool.
Does 209 W Wildey St have accessible units?
No, 209 W Wildey St does not have accessible units.
Does 209 W Wildey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 W Wildey St does not have units with dishwashers.
