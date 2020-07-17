All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

2025 S 5th St 2R

2025 S 5th St · No Longer Available
Location

2025 S 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Moyamensing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 2R Available 08/01/20 2nd floor sun filled corner apartment S. Philly - Property Id: 310001

1 br / could be 2 br beautiful and spacious light filled apartment with small balcony, full size in-unit laundry, and many great perks. Full renters application needs to be filled out and a positive credit check through Experian (no charge) must be done before a walk through. 1st/last/security will be required upon agreement. Available August 1st. 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310001
Property Id 310001

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5893113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 S 5th St 2R have any available units?
2025 S 5th St 2R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 S 5th St 2R have?
Some of 2025 S 5th St 2R's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 S 5th St 2R currently offering any rent specials?
2025 S 5th St 2R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 S 5th St 2R pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 S 5th St 2R is pet friendly.
Does 2025 S 5th St 2R offer parking?
No, 2025 S 5th St 2R does not offer parking.
Does 2025 S 5th St 2R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 S 5th St 2R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 S 5th St 2R have a pool?
No, 2025 S 5th St 2R does not have a pool.
Does 2025 S 5th St 2R have accessible units?
No, 2025 S 5th St 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 S 5th St 2R have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 S 5th St 2R does not have units with dishwashers.
