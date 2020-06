Amenities

HUGE Bi-Level apartment on beautiful Society Hill block. 2BR 1 BTH with DECK! HEAT INCLUDED AND water. Every room - Kitchen, Dining Room and Bedroom are MUCH larger than normal. The unit comprises the 3rd and 4th floor of the building so it is a walk-up. Large window A/C Unit in LR and each BR has separate window units. Washer/Dryer in unit.