2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities internet access new construction

Available 07/01/20 Each unit has its own private outdoor space! Be one of the first to live in this amazing new building! Located in the Fishtown neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Frankford Ave and Front St Bars and Restaurants, Penn Treaty Park, and Concert and Entertainment venues along Delaware Avenue, The Piazza and 2nd St bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues, and more! This building, newly constructed in 2019, has all of the most updated and luxurious amenities: upgraded appliances, glass shower doors, spacious rooms, walk-in closets, natural lighting, open concept layouts, vaulted ceilings, and kitchen islands. Unit 1 has a bi-level layout with an open concept living room and kitchen, with a large floor to ceiling window in the common area. This 1 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2020-07-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5714527)