Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1

2019 East Susquehanna Avenue · (267) 797-2175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2019 East Susquehanna Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
Available 07/01/20 Each unit has its own private outdoor space! Be one of the first to live in this amazing new building! Located in the Fishtown neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Frankford Ave and Front St Bars and Restaurants, Penn Treaty Park, and Concert and Entertainment venues along Delaware Avenue, The Piazza and 2nd St bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues, and more! This building, newly constructed in 2019, has all of the most updated and luxurious amenities: upgraded appliances, glass shower doors, spacious rooms, walk-in closets, natural lighting, open concept layouts, vaulted ceilings, and kitchen islands. Unit 1 has a bi-level layout with an open concept living room and kitchen, with a large floor to ceiling window in the common area. This 1 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2020-07-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5714527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1 have any available units?
2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1 have?
Some of 2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2019 E SUSQUEHANNA AVE Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
