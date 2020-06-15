200 N 16TH STREET

Amenities

FRANKLIN TOWER! Extra Large! Extra Amazing!! Extra Awesome Living Space!!!! & Extra Large Closets!!!!!This new ALL GLASS apartment building boasts, GARAGE PARKING, and one of the following on EVERY FLOOR: gyms, community rooms, business centers, screening rooms, and PELOTON ROOMS. There is also a BASKETBALL COURT with STADIUM SEATING, DOG SPA and private garden. The ROOF DECK LOUNGE is the LARGEST in PHILADELPHIA, with FLAT SCREEN TV's, and has 360 degree AMAZING VIEWS!!!!!!!!! This must see to believe 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment is off the charts, and has the most perfect layout. Enjoy an all open living, and dining area. Awesome kitchen with huge breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, and STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Each bedroom boasts oversized stunning bathrooms both with European tile fixtures. The light hardwood floors that run throughout this residence, and high ceilings, add to how FANTASTIC this space truly is! A LIFESTYLE property just minutes from GREAT dining, entertainment, I 95, 676+ Kelly Drive, the Barnes and Wholefoods Market. Incentives For a limited time receive a $1000 move in credit on a 12 month lease, waived application fee, waived amenity fee and $500 deposit. Parking available for additional fee. Photo's are of model unit.