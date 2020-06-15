All apartments in Philadelphia
200 N 16TH STREET
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

200 N 16TH STREET

200 North 16th Street · (215) 546-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 North 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 923 · Avail. now

$3,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
FRANKLIN TOWER! Extra Large! Extra Amazing!! Extra Awesome Living Space!!!! & Extra Large Closets!!!!!This new ALL GLASS apartment building boasts, GARAGE PARKING, and one of the following on EVERY FLOOR: gyms, community rooms, business centers, screening rooms, and PELOTON ROOMS. There is also a BASKETBALL COURT with STADIUM SEATING, DOG SPA and private garden. The ROOF DECK LOUNGE is the LARGEST in PHILADELPHIA, with FLAT SCREEN TV's, and has 360 degree AMAZING VIEWS!!!!!!!!! This must see to believe 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment is off the charts, and has the most perfect layout. Enjoy an all open living, and dining area. Awesome kitchen with huge breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, and STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Each bedroom boasts oversized stunning bathrooms both with European tile fixtures. The light hardwood floors that run throughout this residence, and high ceilings, add to how FANTASTIC this space truly is! A LIFESTYLE property just minutes from GREAT dining, entertainment, I 95, 676+ Kelly Drive, the Barnes and Wholefoods Market. Incentives For a limited time receive a $1000 move in credit on a 12 month lease, waived application fee, waived amenity fee and $500 deposit. Parking available for additional fee. Photo's are of model unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 N 16TH STREET have any available units?
200 N 16TH STREET has a unit available for $3,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 N 16TH STREET have?
Some of 200 N 16TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 N 16TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
200 N 16TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 N 16TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 N 16TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 200 N 16TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 200 N 16TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 200 N 16TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 N 16TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 N 16TH STREET have a pool?
No, 200 N 16TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 200 N 16TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 200 N 16TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 200 N 16TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 N 16TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
