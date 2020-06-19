All apartments in Philadelphia
1938 PINE STREET
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:01 PM

1938 PINE STREET

1938 Pine Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1938 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1860 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Centrally located in the heart of Rittenhouse, just three blocks from the Square, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home will not last long! Step outside your door and you will enjoy Palm Tree Gourmet, Rittenhouse Hardware, Good Karma Cafe, Honey's Sit n Eat, Pub and Kitchen, and MORE! This home has an elegant charm with a decorative fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, central air/heat and ceiling fans. The kitchen has everything you need including plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar, a garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas cooking. The bedrooms are spacious and offer an abundance of natural sunlight. Do not miss this opportunity!*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 PINE STREET have any available units?
1938 PINE STREET has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1938 PINE STREET have?
Some of 1938 PINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1938 PINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 PINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1938 PINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1938 PINE STREET offer parking?
No, 1938 PINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1938 PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1938 PINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 1938 PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1938 PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1938 PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1938 PINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
