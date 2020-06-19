1938 PINE STREET

Amenities
Centrally located in the heart of Rittenhouse, just three blocks from the Square, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home will not last long! Step outside your door and you will enjoy Palm Tree Gourmet, Rittenhouse Hardware, Good Karma Cafe, Honey's Sit n Eat, Pub and Kitchen, and MORE! This home has an elegant charm with a decorative fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, central air/heat and ceiling fans. The kitchen has everything you need including plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar, a garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas cooking. The bedrooms are spacious and offer an abundance of natural sunlight. Do not miss this opportunity!*Sorry, no pets