Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:54 AM

1927 E SOMERSET STREET

1927 East Somerset Street · (215) 657-8100
Location

1927 East Somerset Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome to 1927 E. Somerset Street, this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom newly renovated home is located in the up and coming part of Philadelphia - just north of Lehigh Ave, minutes from Fishtown - this fully updated home features hardwood floors throughout and recessed lighting on the main floor. The spacious living room area is enhanced with the natural light from the windows and flows directly into the kitchen. Granite counter-tops, updated appliances, and an abundance of cabinet, storage, and counter space make this kitchen superb for all of your preparing, cooking, and serving needs. The second floor consists of 3 comfortably sized bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Each bedroom features a window, recessed lighting, and plenty of closet space. The master bedroom, equipped with 2 closets, also features a ceiling fan and tons of natural light. The full bathroom features a sizable tub shower paired with an immaculate tile wall. Storage space is no problem here, as this home has a private, full, unfinished basement. Other features include central air, walking distance to El and minutes from center city. Schedule a showing of this beautiful home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 E SOMERSET STREET have any available units?
1927 E SOMERSET STREET has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 E SOMERSET STREET have?
Some of 1927 E SOMERSET STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 E SOMERSET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1927 E SOMERSET STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 E SOMERSET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1927 E SOMERSET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1927 E SOMERSET STREET offer parking?
No, 1927 E SOMERSET STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1927 E SOMERSET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1927 E SOMERSET STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 E SOMERSET STREET have a pool?
No, 1927 E SOMERSET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1927 E SOMERSET STREET have accessible units?
No, 1927 E SOMERSET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 E SOMERSET STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1927 E SOMERSET STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
