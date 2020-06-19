Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to 1927 E. Somerset Street, this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom newly renovated home is located in the up and coming part of Philadelphia - just north of Lehigh Ave, minutes from Fishtown - this fully updated home features hardwood floors throughout and recessed lighting on the main floor. The spacious living room area is enhanced with the natural light from the windows and flows directly into the kitchen. Granite counter-tops, updated appliances, and an abundance of cabinet, storage, and counter space make this kitchen superb for all of your preparing, cooking, and serving needs. The second floor consists of 3 comfortably sized bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Each bedroom features a window, recessed lighting, and plenty of closet space. The master bedroom, equipped with 2 closets, also features a ceiling fan and tons of natural light. The full bathroom features a sizable tub shower paired with an immaculate tile wall. Storage space is no problem here, as this home has a private, full, unfinished basement. Other features include central air, walking distance to El and minutes from center city. Schedule a showing of this beautiful home today.