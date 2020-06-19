All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1926 Lombard St #3

1926 Lombard Street · (215) 350-7210
Location

1926 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit #3 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Unit #3 Available 07/15/20 Huge 1 bedroom apartment in Rittenhouse brownstone - Property Id: 123814

Awesome! Come see (virtually) this huge (850 sq. ft), 3rd floor, one-bedroom apartment in classic and pristine brownstone. Located on the 1900 block of tree lined Lombard Street, you're just 3 blocks to the Rittenhouse Square and less than 5-minute walk to everything from Broad Street to Market to Filter Square including dining, theaters, jogging paths and more! 12 minute walk to UPenn! The large living room/dining area includes a brick (non-working) fireplace while the entire rear GLASS wall drenches the living area with natural sunlight. Exit through the new glass wall/door to the covered balcony with southern exposure, providing outside enjoyment rain or shine. The large bedroom includes one wall of windows and another of closet space. And, did we mention the gleaming hardwood floors throughout the apartment and full-sized washer/dryer in the unit?
Call or txt for viewing. 215-350-7210
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123814
Property Id 123814

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5836793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 Lombard St #3 have any available units?
1926 Lombard St #3 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 Lombard St #3 have?
Some of 1926 Lombard St #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 Lombard St #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1926 Lombard St #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 Lombard St #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1926 Lombard St #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1926 Lombard St #3 offer parking?
No, 1926 Lombard St #3 does not offer parking.
Does 1926 Lombard St #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1926 Lombard St #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 Lombard St #3 have a pool?
No, 1926 Lombard St #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1926 Lombard St #3 have accessible units?
No, 1926 Lombard St #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 Lombard St #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1926 Lombard St #3 has units with dishwashers.
