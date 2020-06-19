1926 Lombard St #3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Unit #3 Available 07/15/20 Huge 1 bedroom apartment in Rittenhouse brownstone - Property Id: 123814



Awesome! Come see (virtually) this huge (850 sq. ft), 3rd floor, one-bedroom apartment in classic and pristine brownstone. Located on the 1900 block of tree lined Lombard Street, you're just 3 blocks to the Rittenhouse Square and less than 5-minute walk to everything from Broad Street to Market to Filter Square including dining, theaters, jogging paths and more! 12 minute walk to UPenn! The large living room/dining area includes a brick (non-working) fireplace while the entire rear GLASS wall drenches the living area with natural sunlight. Exit through the new glass wall/door to the covered balcony with southern exposure, providing outside enjoyment rain or shine. The large bedroom includes one wall of windows and another of closet space. And, did we mention the gleaming hardwood floors throughout the apartment and full-sized washer/dryer in the unit?

Call or txt for viewing. 215-350-7210

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123814

Property Id 123814



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5836793)