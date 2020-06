Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities

Welcome to this well maintained apartment. Conveniently located in the heart of Fairmount area. Close to restaurants, parks and in walking distance to center city. The apartment features hardwood floor thru out. One bedroom and one full bath. Central air/heat and sprinkler system. Come and check it out before it's gone. PS - the apartment does not have a living room space.