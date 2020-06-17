All apartments in Philadelphia
1838 S BROAD STREET S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

1838 S BROAD STREET S

1838 South Broad Street · No Longer Available
Location

1838 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Newbold

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***PRICE REDUCTION*** Do you want to live in the Heart of South Philly? If so, this location cant be beat. Fantastic two bedroom, one bath apartment available for immediate occupancy. Two blocks to the Passyunk Avenue stroll, the epicenter of South Philly cool. This lovely home features Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, ample closet space and more. Modern updated kitchen with granite countertops and tile backsplash. In unit laundry for your convenience, along with a modern three piece tile bath. Nice sized living room area, perfect for entertaining. Natural light just pours into this home, giving you your daily dose of vitamin C. Looking for outdoor space? Get ready to love your own private deck with covered roof, absolutely perfect for just sitting back and relaxing. Additional storage available in the large basement. The icing on the cake for this great home? Rent is all inclusive, all utilities are paid. (Gas , Water, Electric)*** Professional property management/***Please note, this is a non-smoking Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1838 S BROAD STREET S have any available units?
1838 S BROAD STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1838 S BROAD STREET S have?
Some of 1838 S BROAD STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1838 S BROAD STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1838 S BROAD STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1838 S BROAD STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1838 S BROAD STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1838 S BROAD STREET S offer parking?
No, 1838 S BROAD STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 1838 S BROAD STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1838 S BROAD STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1838 S BROAD STREET S have a pool?
No, 1838 S BROAD STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1838 S BROAD STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1838 S BROAD STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1838 S BROAD STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1838 S BROAD STREET S has units with dishwashers.
