1838 S BROAD STREET S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

***PRICE REDUCTION*** Do you want to live in the Heart of South Philly? If so, this location cant be beat. Fantastic two bedroom, one bath apartment available for immediate occupancy. Two blocks to the Passyunk Avenue stroll, the epicenter of South Philly cool. This lovely home features Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, ample closet space and more. Modern updated kitchen with granite countertops and tile backsplash. In unit laundry for your convenience, along with a modern three piece tile bath. Nice sized living room area, perfect for entertaining. Natural light just pours into this home, giving you your daily dose of vitamin C. Looking for outdoor space? Get ready to love your own private deck with covered roof, absolutely perfect for just sitting back and relaxing. Additional storage available in the large basement. The icing on the cake for this great home? Rent is all inclusive, all utilities are paid. (Gas , Water, Electric)*** Professional property management/***Please note, this is a non-smoking Building