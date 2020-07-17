All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:30 PM

1837 BLAIR STREET

1837 Blair St · (215) 735-7368
Location

1837 Blair St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
*NOW CONDUCTING IN PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED*This luxurious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit features central air/heat, recessed lighting, washer/dryer in unit and private balcony! The kitchen is complete with stainless steel dishwasher, gas stove/oven, refrigerator, built-in microwave, plus quartz counter tops, subway tile back splash, garbage disposal and stylish cabinets. The bathroom includes gorgeous tile, sleek vanity and a beautiful glass shower. This high-end unit is not one to be missed!These luxury apartments are located in the heart of Fishtown on the exciting Frankford Ave commercial corridor and within walking distance to several restaurants, bars, and steps away from the Market-Frankford Berks Station and intramural kickball field and basketball courts behind Kensington Performance Arts High School!*Pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 BLAIR STREET have any available units?
1837 BLAIR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1837 BLAIR STREET have?
Some of 1837 BLAIR STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 BLAIR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1837 BLAIR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 BLAIR STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1837 BLAIR STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1837 BLAIR STREET offer parking?
No, 1837 BLAIR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1837 BLAIR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1837 BLAIR STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 BLAIR STREET have a pool?
No, 1837 BLAIR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1837 BLAIR STREET have accessible units?
No, 1837 BLAIR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 BLAIR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1837 BLAIR STREET has units with dishwashers.
