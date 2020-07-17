1837 BLAIR STREET

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING IN PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED*This luxurious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit features central air/heat, recessed lighting, washer/dryer in unit and private balcony! The kitchen is complete with stainless steel dishwasher, gas stove/oven, refrigerator, built-in microwave, plus quartz counter tops, subway tile back splash, garbage disposal and stylish cabinets. The bathroom includes gorgeous tile, sleek vanity and a beautiful glass shower. This high-end unit is not one to be missed!These luxury apartments are located in the heart of Fishtown on the exciting Frankford Ave commercial corridor and within walking distance to several restaurants, bars, and steps away from the Market-Frankford Berks Station and intramural kickball field and basketball courts behind Kensington Performance Arts High School!*Pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet deposit