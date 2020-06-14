1823 S BROAD STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

ENTIRE FIRST FLOOR!!! This spacious and LIGHT FILLED update,and CHARMING 2 bedroom APARTMENT, with HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout, and a HUGE private garden is a must see!!! As you enter, you will see, an all open living and dining area, pretty decorative mantle, and well proportioned kitchen w/ excellent counter and cabinet space. Each bedroom is super LARGE w/ fantastic closet space. All tile bath+ laundry in the apartment. Fantastic location, close to Center City and The NAVY YARD, EZ public transportation, and some great cafes and restaurants!!!!