1823 S BROAD STREET
1823 S BROAD STREET

1823 South Broad Street · (215) 546-6000
1823 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

hardwood floors
hardwood floors
ENTIRE FIRST FLOOR!!! This spacious and LIGHT FILLED update,and CHARMING 2 bedroom APARTMENT, with HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout, and a HUGE private garden is a must see!!! As you enter, you will see, an all open living and dining area, pretty decorative mantle, and well proportioned kitchen w/ excellent counter and cabinet space. Each bedroom is super LARGE w/ fantastic closet space. All tile bath+ laundry in the apartment. Fantastic location, close to Center City and The NAVY YARD, EZ public transportation, and some great cafes and restaurants!!!!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 1823 S BROAD STREET have any available units?
1823 S BROAD STREET has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1823 S BROAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1823 S BROAD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 S BROAD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1823 S BROAD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1823 S BROAD STREET offer parking?
No, 1823 S BROAD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1823 S BROAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 S BROAD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 S BROAD STREET have a pool?
No, 1823 S BROAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1823 S BROAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1823 S BROAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 S BROAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 S BROAD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1823 S BROAD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1823 S BROAD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
