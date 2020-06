Amenities

Check out this generously sized unit in Rittenhouse Square! This unit features hardwood floors throughout. With an open concept living and dining space, there's plenty of room for game nights, hangouts, and relaxing after work. The 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit is the perfect spot to hit up the local eateries and bars. Along with being close to Center City, Spruce St Harbor Park, and more! Check it out, before it's too late! Video tour available upon request.