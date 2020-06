Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1818 Manton Street Available 08/01/20 Lovely home available at 18th & Manton! - Modern 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home available in Point Breeze! This house features a basement with laundry and a nice size back patio. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a built-in microwave, and recently tiled floors. Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Just around the corner from American Sardine Bar and 4 blocks from the Broad Street Line (Ellsworth-Federal subway station).

Available 8/1!

Small dog ok (under 35 lbs) with additional pet deposit but sorry no cats.

Please contact New Age Realty Group at 215-387-1002 for more info and to set up an appointment to view this house.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3191311)