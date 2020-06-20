1810 S 17TH ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Location, Location, Location!!! Welcome to 1810 S. 17th Street, Unit 1. This magnificent apartment is located in the heart of Newbold / Point Breeze section of South Philadelphia! The apartment has been fully painted, renovated and consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a large finished basement with a BONUS ROOM! Perfect for a 3rd BEDROOM/OFFICE. The apartment has a brand new kitchen, back patio, central air, a laundry room in the finished basement and more! As you enter the building, you will notice the nicely tiled foyer leading up to the apartment. The first floor offers a good sized living room with a large front window, beautifully refinished hardwood floors that run through the kitchen and 2 bedrooms on this floor. The living room and bedrooms also come with ceiling fans with lights. The kitchen offers a nice granite countertop, beautiful backsplash, newer gray cabinetry and a single-handle kitchen sink. It also has a 6-month old stainless steel refrigerator, a new gas stove/range and new range hood. The first full bathroom consists of a single vanity, large mirror, granite countertop, nicely tiled floors and walls, stand-up shower stall with sliding glass doors, toilet, exhaust fan and linen closet. Follow the brand new staircase down to the large finished basement level that has very nice laminate floors throughout. This level offers a good sized common area, a third bedroom, full bath, laundry and a mechanical room. The large common area is perfect for a second living room and/or office. The bathroom that has a nicely tiled stand-up shower stall, single vanity, round mirror, toilet and tiled floors. The washer and dryer are front loading and fairly new. The unit has a BRAND NEW central air and heating system with forced air for the first floor and basement. Completing this unit is a large back patio with motion sensor lighting and a new back alley gate. It is great place to relax! The apartment is conveniently located to public transportation. The Septa bus stops on the corner of the street and the Broad Street Subway Line is only 4 blocks away. This property has an A++ Walk Score of 96%! It is walking distance to Passyunk Square, where there are many popular restaurants, shops, pharmacies, supermarkets, parks, gyms and much more! There is easy access to all major highways and also minutes away from Rittenhouse Square, Drexel Univ., UPENN, Center City Convention Center, Reading Terminal Market, Comcast Center, Chinatown, Philly Airport, Penns Landing, Sports Complex and Xfinity Live Entertainment Center! Schedule your appointment today! Virtual Tour available upon request. Please call Chris Branin at 609-610-4301 for a private showing or any questions you may have.