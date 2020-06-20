All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

1810 S 17TH ST

1810 South 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1810 South 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Newbold

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Location, Location, Location!!! Welcome to 1810 S. 17th Street, Unit 1. This magnificent apartment is located in the heart of Newbold / Point Breeze section of South Philadelphia! The apartment has been fully painted, renovated and consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a large finished basement with a BONUS ROOM! Perfect for a 3rd BEDROOM/OFFICE. The apartment has a brand new kitchen, back patio, central air, a laundry room in the finished basement and more! As you enter the building, you will notice the nicely tiled foyer leading up to the apartment. The first floor offers a good sized living room with a large front window, beautifully refinished hardwood floors that run through the kitchen and 2 bedrooms on this floor. The living room and bedrooms also come with ceiling fans with lights. The kitchen offers a nice granite countertop, beautiful backsplash, newer gray cabinetry and a single-handle kitchen sink. It also has a 6-month old stainless steel refrigerator, a new gas stove/range and new range hood. The first full bathroom consists of a single vanity, large mirror, granite countertop, nicely tiled floors and walls, stand-up shower stall with sliding glass doors, toilet, exhaust fan and linen closet. Follow the brand new staircase down to the large finished basement level that has very nice laminate floors throughout. This level offers a good sized common area, a third bedroom, full bath, laundry and a mechanical room. The large common area is perfect for a second living room and/or office. The bathroom that has a nicely tiled stand-up shower stall, single vanity, round mirror, toilet and tiled floors. The washer and dryer are front loading and fairly new. The unit has a BRAND NEW central air and heating system with forced air for the first floor and basement. Completing this unit is a large back patio with motion sensor lighting and a new back alley gate. It is great place to relax! The apartment is conveniently located to public transportation. The Septa bus stops on the corner of the street and the Broad Street Subway Line is only 4 blocks away. This property has an A++ Walk Score of 96%! It is walking distance to Passyunk Square, where there are many popular restaurants, shops, pharmacies, supermarkets, parks, gyms and much more! There is easy access to all major highways and also minutes away from Rittenhouse Square, Drexel Univ., UPENN, Center City Convention Center, Reading Terminal Market, Comcast Center, Chinatown, Philly Airport, Penns Landing, Sports Complex and Xfinity Live Entertainment Center! Schedule your appointment today! Virtual Tour available upon request. Please call Chris Branin at 609-610-4301 for a private showing or any questions you may have.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 S 17TH ST have any available units?
1810 S 17TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 S 17TH ST have?
Some of 1810 S 17TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 S 17TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1810 S 17TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 S 17TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1810 S 17TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1810 S 17TH ST offer parking?
No, 1810 S 17TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1810 S 17TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 S 17TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 S 17TH ST have a pool?
No, 1810 S 17TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1810 S 17TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1810 S 17TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 S 17TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 S 17TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
