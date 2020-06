Amenities

1810 Rittenhouse Sq Apt 1806 Available 07/01/20 - 1bd, 1ba in luxury, 24h doorman building directly on Rittenhouse Square. Includes ALL basic utilities (water, electric, a/c and heat, basic cable). Hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer. Open floor plan with south-facing, open views. In the heart of the city steps from the best restaurants and shops in Philadelphia. Video here: https://youtu.be/go2iNFstgpA



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5848676)