All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1804 E HAZZARD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1804 E HAZZARD STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

1804 E HAZZARD STREET

1804 East Hazzard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
East Kensington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1804 East Hazzard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom loft is located in a unique industrial building, which was recently renovated for residential apartments. The unit features enormous industrial windows, high ceilings, painted white brick walls, central air, and a coined operated washer and dryer in the basement. The kitchen includes butcher block counter top, refrigerator, electric range and microwave. The bathroom features a shower with modern tile and a sleek vanity.*Small pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 E HAZZARD STREET have any available units?
1804 E HAZZARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 E HAZZARD STREET have?
Some of 1804 E HAZZARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 E HAZZARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1804 E HAZZARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 E HAZZARD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 E HAZZARD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1804 E HAZZARD STREET offer parking?
No, 1804 E HAZZARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1804 E HAZZARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1804 E HAZZARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 E HAZZARD STREET have a pool?
No, 1804 E HAZZARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1804 E HAZZARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1804 E HAZZARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 E HAZZARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 E HAZZARD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alexander
1601 Vine St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
1600 Walnut Street
1600 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
PJ Homes East
2103 North College Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Old Quaker
3514 Lancaster Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Edgewood Apartments
1508 West Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19004
1919 Market
1919 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St
Philadelphia, PA 19118

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University