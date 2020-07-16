1804 E HAZZARD STREET

Amenities
This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom loft is located in a unique industrial building, which was recently renovated for residential apartments. The unit features enormous industrial windows, high ceilings, painted white brick walls, central air, and a coined operated washer and dryer in the basement. The kitchen includes butcher block counter top, refrigerator, electric range and microwave. The bathroom features a shower with modern tile and a sleek vanity.*Small pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet deposit