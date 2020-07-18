1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access media room

Available 08/15/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This massive single family home, located on the popular 1700 block of Berks St, is a must have for a large group of undergrad students. Complete with two kitchens, back patio, two living rooms, and unfinished basement, there is always room for company! This recently renovated / converted 1BR/1BA apartment is in the heart of the off campus community. With upgraded appliances, modern finishes and a spacious, open floor plan, and PRIVATE outdoor space this one is sure to rent quickly. This 1 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-15. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5908034)