Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1

1731 West Berks Street · (267) 797-2175
Location

1731 West Berks Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. Aug 15

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
Available 08/15/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This massive single family home, located on the popular 1700 block of Berks St, is a must have for a large group of undergrad students. Complete with two kitchens, back patio, two living rooms, and unfinished basement, there is always room for company! This recently renovated / converted 1BR/1BA apartment is in the heart of the off campus community. With upgraded appliances, modern finishes and a spacious, open floor plan, and PRIVATE outdoor space this one is sure to rent quickly. This 1 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-15. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5908034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1 have any available units?
1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1 have?
Some of 1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1731 W BERKS ST Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
