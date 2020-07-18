All apartments in Philadelphia
171 GRAPE STREET.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:31 PM

171 GRAPE STREET

171 Grape Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

171 Grape Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
internet access
We are scheduling~both in-person and virtual tours for this listing.Available NOW:This spacious one-bedroom apartment is inside the stunning Bridgeview building in the heart of Manayunk, which and offers fantastic features like available off-street parking, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a great view, and an elevator in the building! The building was renovated in 2010, which gave way for modern luxury in a historic building. This unit boasts a spacious, wide open floor plan that includes a sunny living room, dining area, galley style kitchen, and branches off to your bedroom, bathroom, and laundry room. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and stainless steel kitchen appliances elevate the space, and huge windows provide lots of sunlight and breathtaking views of the iconic Manayunk bridge. Building has electronic keypad entry, and central A/C. Reserved parking is available for an additional $125/month.*Note: photos are of a similar unit.About the Neighborhood:Live in one of Philadelphia's favorite areas, with no shortage of entertainment and public transportation options. Manayunk holds year-round festivals and local events for all ages like the "StrEAT" Food Festival, Manayunk Arts Festival, Restaurant Week, Hidden River Blues Festival, Holidays in Manayunk and more! You'll be around the corner from Pretzel Park and Playground, and just a five minute walk from the Manayunk Train Station. Be sure to check out local gems along Main Street like The Couch Tomato, Winnie's, Smiley's, Bourbon Blue, Han Dynasty, The Goats Beard, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional monthly fee, if accepted. Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, and $35/month flat water fee. Reserved parking is available for an additional $125/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 171 GRAPE STREET have any available units?
171 GRAPE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 171 GRAPE STREET have?
Some of 171 GRAPE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 GRAPE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
171 GRAPE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 GRAPE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 171 GRAPE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 171 GRAPE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 171 GRAPE STREET offers parking.
Does 171 GRAPE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 171 GRAPE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 GRAPE STREET have a pool?
No, 171 GRAPE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 171 GRAPE STREET have accessible units?
No, 171 GRAPE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 171 GRAPE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 171 GRAPE STREET has units with dishwashers.

