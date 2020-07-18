171 GRAPE STREET.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking playground internet access

We are scheduling~both in-person and virtual tours for this listing.Available NOW:This spacious one-bedroom apartment is inside the stunning Bridgeview building in the heart of Manayunk, which and offers fantastic features like available off-street parking, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a great view, and an elevator in the building! The building was renovated in 2010, which gave way for modern luxury in a historic building. This unit boasts a spacious, wide open floor plan that includes a sunny living room, dining area, galley style kitchen, and branches off to your bedroom, bathroom, and laundry room. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and stainless steel kitchen appliances elevate the space, and huge windows provide lots of sunlight and breathtaking views of the iconic Manayunk bridge. Building has electronic keypad entry, and central A/C. Reserved parking is available for an additional $125/month.*Note: photos are of a similar unit.About the Neighborhood:Live in one of Philadelphia's favorite areas, with no shortage of entertainment and public transportation options. Manayunk holds year-round festivals and local events for all ages like the "StrEAT" Food Festival, Manayunk Arts Festival, Restaurant Week, Hidden River Blues Festival, Holidays in Manayunk and more! You'll be around the corner from Pretzel Park and Playground, and just a five minute walk from the Manayunk Train Station. Be sure to check out local gems along Main Street like The Couch Tomato, Winnie's, Smiley's, Bourbon Blue, Han Dynasty, The Goats Beard, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional monthly fee, if accepted. Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, and $35/month flat water fee. Reserved parking is available for an additional $125/month.