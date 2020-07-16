1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2

Amenities

pet friendly media room some paid utils microwave internet access range

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access media room

Available 08/10/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This massive historic brownstone offers spacious living area, plenty of storage and oversized bedrooms. This second floor layout has a tremendous amount of natural light. Conveniently located only a few short blocks from Broad Street. This 3 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-10. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5907715)