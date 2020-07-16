All apartments in Philadelphia
1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2

1707 West Diamond Street · (267) 797-2175
Location

1707 West Diamond Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Stanton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
media room
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
Available 08/10/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This massive historic brownstone offers spacious living area, plenty of storage and oversized bedrooms. This second floor layout has a tremendous amount of natural light. Conveniently located only a few short blocks from Broad Street. This 3 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-10. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5907715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2 have any available units?
1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2 have?
Some of 1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2's amenities include pet friendly, media room, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
