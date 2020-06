Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities new construction

1705 N Gratz St - 1705 N Gratz Upper Available 08/05/20 BRAND NEW! 1705 n. Gratz - This elegant newly constructed building with superb modern black finishes is now available for the 2020 Temple University school year. It is a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom open concept apartment with hardwood floors throughout, state of the art appliances and washer and dryer in unit. A few added bonuses-all bedrooms have walk-in closet and there is a gorgeous rooftop deck! With just a short 10 minute walk to campus this unit won't stay on the market long!



(RLNE5654111)