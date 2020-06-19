All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1704 N Marshall St Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1704 N Marshall St Unit 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1704 N Marshall St Unit 1

1704 North Marshall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Hartranft
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1704 North Marshall Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Hartranft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Move-in special, discounted rent to $1625 for first 6 months of 12 month lease, followed by standard rent, $1950, for remainder of lease.

Beautiful new construction with tons of attention to detail throughout, inquire to check out our detailed walkthrough video.

Spacious entry way to open floor plan with hardwood floors and large windows for tons of natural light throughout! The Living Room flows smoothly into the top of the line, modern kitchen that features a breakfast bar, a large farm house sink, quartz countertops, soft-close cabinetry, GE stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and more! Great space for entertaining and cooking at home.

Down the hall on the first level, you'll find the first Bedroom with double door closet space and a full bath. Head downstairs to find 2 additional bedrooms which both include TWO large closets with dedicated lighting. The Master features an En-Suite that includes a modern vanity and huge, over-sized walk-in shower.
Don't pass on the conveniently located Laundry closet outside the Master Suite. Lastly, you'll LOVE the personal Patio located in the rear of the home. The perfect outdoor space for relaxing or entertaining.

Property highlights:

- New construction
- Bedrooms sized for queen bed sets
- Outside locker for amazon deliveries
- Hardwood
- Central air
- Bi-level
- Secure keypad entry
- Nest Thermostat
- Nest Security Camera (for building)
- High efficiency unit, with low utilities
- Patio furniture included
- Comes with window curtains

Available Immediately
Pets welcome at owners discretion, $25-45/mo pet fee expected
Water included, tenant cover gas/electric

Move-in special, discounted rent to $1625 for first 6 months of 12 month lease, followed by standard rent, $1950, for remainder of lease.

(RLNE5730525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 N Marshall St Unit 1 have any available units?
1704 N Marshall St Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 N Marshall St Unit 1 have?
Some of 1704 N Marshall St Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 N Marshall St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1704 N Marshall St Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 N Marshall St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 N Marshall St Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1704 N Marshall St Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1704 N Marshall St Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1704 N Marshall St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 N Marshall St Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 N Marshall St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1704 N Marshall St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1704 N Marshall St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1704 N Marshall St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 N Marshall St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 N Marshall St Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
NPDF
400 S 48th St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Madison Apartments
216 S 48th St
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19111
218 Arch
218 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University