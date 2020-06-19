1704 N Marshall St Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Beautiful new construction with tons of attention to detail throughout, inquire to check out our detailed walkthrough video.



Spacious entry way to open floor plan with hardwood floors and large windows for tons of natural light throughout! The Living Room flows smoothly into the top of the line, modern kitchen that features a breakfast bar, a large farm house sink, quartz countertops, soft-close cabinetry, GE stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and more! Great space for entertaining and cooking at home.



Down the hall on the first level, you'll find the first Bedroom with double door closet space and a full bath. Head downstairs to find 2 additional bedrooms which both include TWO large closets with dedicated lighting. The Master features an En-Suite that includes a modern vanity and huge, over-sized walk-in shower.

Don't pass on the conveniently located Laundry closet outside the Master Suite. Lastly, you'll LOVE the personal Patio located in the rear of the home. The perfect outdoor space for relaxing or entertaining.



Property highlights:



- New construction

- Bedrooms sized for queen bed sets

- Outside locker for amazon deliveries

- Hardwood

- Central air

- Bi-level

- Secure keypad entry

- Nest Thermostat

- Nest Security Camera (for building)

- High efficiency unit, with low utilities

- Patio furniture included

- Comes with window curtains



Available Immediately

Pets welcome at owners discretion, $25-45/mo pet fee expected

Water included, tenant cover gas/electric



Move-in special, discounted rent to $1625 for first 6 months of 12 month lease, followed by standard rent, $1950, for remainder of lease.



(RLNE5730525)