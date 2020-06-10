All apartments in Philadelphia
1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108

1651 East Mount Airy Avenue · (215) 710-0028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1651 East Mount Airy Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19150
Cedarbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
Willow bend apartments is tucked away in mt. Airy's tree line, where you will find serenity and charm in the heart of east mt. Airy, near philadelphia, pa. We have redecorated to celebrate our grand reopening! Come take a look, we are holding an apartment just for you! apartments are cable ready and feature spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting or hardwood floors, garden style spacious layouts, refrigerator, separate kitchen with gas range, and free cooking gas, heat, and water! community amenities include 24 hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry facilities, and tremendous courtyards. Plus, we're walking distance to shopping and transportation. Cats are welcome! call or come by today to see why willow bend apartments is the perfect place for you to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108 have any available units?
1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108 have?
Some of 1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108 currently offering any rent specials?
1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108 is pet friendly.
Does 1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108 offer parking?
No, 1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108 does not offer parking.
Does 1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108 have a pool?
Yes, 1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108 has a pool.
Does 1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108 have accessible units?
No, 1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108 does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108 does not have units with dishwashers.
