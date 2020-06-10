1651 East Mt Airy Avenue A-108

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance tennis court

Willow bend apartments is tucked away in mt. Airy's tree line, where you will find serenity and charm in the heart of east mt. Airy, near philadelphia, pa. We have redecorated to celebrate our grand reopening! Come take a look, we are holding an apartment just for you! apartments are cable ready and feature spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting or hardwood floors, garden style spacious layouts, refrigerator, separate kitchen with gas range, and free cooking gas, heat, and water! community amenities include 24 hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry facilities, and tremendous courtyards. Plus, we're walking distance to shopping and transportation. Cats are welcome! call or come by today to see why willow bend apartments is the perfect place for you to call home!