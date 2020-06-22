All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:04 AM

1630 North Gratz Street

1630 North Gratz Street · (215) 275-6884
Location

1630 North Gratz Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Minutes away from Temple University Campus! Newly renovated 5 large bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms - everything brand new from top to bottom. Each bedroom is 120-140sqft big! This house features brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new bathrooms, new washer/dryer, new central air, new electrical, gorgeous floors, open concept living and kitchen with quartz countertops, and very spacious, large bedrooms. The house also has an unfinished basement for extra storage and large backyard. Great house for students!

Property will be thoroughly cleaned out post-construction and before move-in.
Showings by appointment only.
Available July 1, 2020
First month rent, last month rent and security deposit needed to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 North Gratz Street have any available units?
1630 North Gratz Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 North Gratz Street have?
Some of 1630 North Gratz Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 North Gratz Street currently offering any rent specials?
1630 North Gratz Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 North Gratz Street pet-friendly?
No, 1630 North Gratz Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1630 North Gratz Street offer parking?
No, 1630 North Gratz Street does not offer parking.
Does 1630 North Gratz Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 North Gratz Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 North Gratz Street have a pool?
No, 1630 North Gratz Street does not have a pool.
Does 1630 North Gratz Street have accessible units?
No, 1630 North Gratz Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 North Gratz Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 North Gratz Street has units with dishwashers.
