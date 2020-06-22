1630 North Gratz Street

Amenities

Minutes away from Temple University Campus! Newly renovated 5 large bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms - everything brand new from top to bottom. Each bedroom is 120-140sqft big! This house features brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new bathrooms, new washer/dryer, new central air, new electrical, gorgeous floors, open concept living and kitchen with quartz countertops, and very spacious, large bedrooms. The house also has an unfinished basement for extra storage and large backyard. Great house for students!



Property will be thoroughly cleaned out post-construction and before move-in.

Showings by appointment only.

Available July 1, 2020

First month rent, last month rent and security deposit needed to move in