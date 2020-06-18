1629 FONTAIN STREET

Amenities

Spacious Templetown four bedroom/one bathroom house for rent featuring central air/heat, washer/dryer, dishwasher, charming arched doorways, and a backyard. This property is in close proximity to SEPTAs Broad Street Line, Temple Universitys campus, Yummy Pho, Burger Tank, Temple Rainbow, and Broad Deli. Renters pay gas, water, and electricity. Leases available now through 7/31/20 or 7/31/21 only. Credit score minimum of 650 and proof of income at least 2x the monthly rent. If the credit score is lower, we will consider with an additional security deposit. Full-time students must have co-signers. Pets are welcome, depending on the breed with a one-time $375 pet fee.