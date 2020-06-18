All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

1629 FONTAIN STREET

1629 Fontain Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1629 Fontain Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Templetown four bedroom/one bathroom house for rent featuring central air/heat, washer/dryer, dishwasher, charming arched doorways, and a backyard. This property is in close proximity to SEPTAs Broad Street Line, Temple Universitys campus, Yummy Pho, Burger Tank, Temple Rainbow, and Broad Deli. Renters pay gas, water, and electricity. Leases available now through 7/31/20 or 7/31/21 only. Credit score minimum of 650 and proof of income at least 2x the monthly rent. If the credit score is lower, we will consider with an additional security deposit. Full-time students must have co-signers. Pets are welcome, depending on the breed with a one-time $375 pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 FONTAIN STREET have any available units?
1629 FONTAIN STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 FONTAIN STREET have?
Some of 1629 FONTAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 FONTAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1629 FONTAIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 FONTAIN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1629 FONTAIN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1629 FONTAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 1629 FONTAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1629 FONTAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1629 FONTAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 FONTAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 1629 FONTAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1629 FONTAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1629 FONTAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 FONTAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1629 FONTAIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
