Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1625 S TANEY STREET

1625 South Taney Street · (267) 625-7568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1625 South Taney Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Grays Ferry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful and fresh fully updated 3bd/1.5bath home in Grays Ferry. Enter into a spacious, open-concept combination kitchen/living area with gorgeous flooring and recessed lighting. Two large front windows as well as rear windows help keep the space bright and cheery. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, contrasting brown shaker cabinets, and marble countertops. Continue out the back door to your fenced-in private backyard, the perfect outdoor sitting space. Moving upstairs, you'll find three gorgeous and bright bedrooms with closets and recessed lighting. A full hallway bathroom with combination shower/soaking tub completes this floor. Your home has a full basement that could be finished for additional living space or that man-cave you've always dreamed of. Centrally located near public transportation, parks, markets, restaurants, and the Grays Ferry shopping center. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 S TANEY STREET have any available units?
1625 S TANEY STREET has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 S TANEY STREET have?
Some of 1625 S TANEY STREET's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 S TANEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1625 S TANEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 S TANEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1625 S TANEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1625 S TANEY STREET offer parking?
No, 1625 S TANEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1625 S TANEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 S TANEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 S TANEY STREET have a pool?
No, 1625 S TANEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1625 S TANEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1625 S TANEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 S TANEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 S TANEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
