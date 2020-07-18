1625 S TANEY STREET

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful and fresh fully updated 3bd/1.5bath home in Grays Ferry. Enter into a spacious, open-concept combination kitchen/living area with gorgeous flooring and recessed lighting. Two large front windows as well as rear windows help keep the space bright and cheery. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, contrasting brown shaker cabinets, and marble countertops. Continue out the back door to your fenced-in private backyard, the perfect outdoor sitting space. Moving upstairs, you'll find three gorgeous and bright bedrooms with closets and recessed lighting. A full hallway bathroom with combination shower/soaking tub completes this floor. Your home has a full basement that could be finished for additional living space or that man-cave you've always dreamed of. Centrally located near public transportation, parks, markets, restaurants, and the Grays Ferry shopping center. Be sure to schedule your showing today!