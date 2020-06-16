All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 26 2020 at 5:58 PM

1625 E PASSYUNK AVENUE

1625 East Passyunk Avenue · (215) 607-6007
Location

1625 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148
East Passyunk Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Be ready to be enthralled by my new rental located on the best street in Passyunk Square!! 1625 E. Passyunk Ave. is smack dab in the middle of the whole Passyunk Ave experience. This beautiful rental has just been totally renovated, its old world charm meets modern sleek living! A restored old world staircase leads you to the most luxe bi-level awesomeness you will see. Full gigantic, gorgeous living room with restored plank floors, incredibly high ceilings, this room is great for entertaining with a perfect views of the Passyunk Ave scene, faux fireplace, roomy enough for a grand dining room table, this spills into a Chef's Kitchen, open air with gorgeous white granite countertops, white subway backsplash, high end lighting and kitchen fixtures, contemporary oak cabinets, 1st floor rounds out with the first bedroom with gorgeous exposed brick, recessed lighting, beautiful full shower with rainwater glass doors, and vanity. 2nd floor bedroom is the whole floor with beautiful wood floors, cool built in closets, recessed lighting, high ceilings, another Spa master shower with beautiful porcelain and subway tile finishes, contemporary large vanity, right off the bedroom is a beautiful deck with gorgeous views of the city, you really can not beat all this room plus outdoor space!! Easy to show, just think you will be the first renter!!! Come be steps away from our world renowned restaurants and cafes, bonus,,,,, landlord pays gas/heat and water fee !! Come today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 E PASSYUNK AVENUE have any available units?
1625 E PASSYUNK AVENUE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 E PASSYUNK AVENUE have?
Some of 1625 E PASSYUNK AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 E PASSYUNK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1625 E PASSYUNK AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 E PASSYUNK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1625 E PASSYUNK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1625 E PASSYUNK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1625 E PASSYUNK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1625 E PASSYUNK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 E PASSYUNK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 E PASSYUNK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1625 E PASSYUNK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1625 E PASSYUNK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1625 E PASSYUNK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 E PASSYUNK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 E PASSYUNK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
