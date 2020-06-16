1625 E PASSYUNK AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Be ready to be enthralled by my new rental located on the best street in Passyunk Square!! 1625 E. Passyunk Ave. is smack dab in the middle of the whole Passyunk Ave experience. This beautiful rental has just been totally renovated, its old world charm meets modern sleek living! A restored old world staircase leads you to the most luxe bi-level awesomeness you will see. Full gigantic, gorgeous living room with restored plank floors, incredibly high ceilings, this room is great for entertaining with a perfect views of the Passyunk Ave scene, faux fireplace, roomy enough for a grand dining room table, this spills into a Chef's Kitchen, open air with gorgeous white granite countertops, white subway backsplash, high end lighting and kitchen fixtures, contemporary oak cabinets, 1st floor rounds out with the first bedroom with gorgeous exposed brick, recessed lighting, beautiful full shower with rainwater glass doors, and vanity. 2nd floor bedroom is the whole floor with beautiful wood floors, cool built in closets, recessed lighting, high ceilings, another Spa master shower with beautiful porcelain and subway tile finishes, contemporary large vanity, right off the bedroom is a beautiful deck with gorgeous views of the city, you really can not beat all this room plus outdoor space!! Easy to show, just think you will be the first renter!!! Come be steps away from our world renowned restaurants and cafes, bonus,,,,, landlord pays gas/heat and water fee !! Come today!!