1622 SOUTH STREET

1622 South Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1622 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* You can live in this newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Graduate Hospital on the exciting South Street West commercial corridor with hundreds of restaurants, bars and boutiques within walking distance. Throughout two floors of living space, you'll enjoy an open concept living room and kitchen on the first floor with hardwood floors throughout and plenty pf closet space. The kitchen includes bright, white cabinets, updated backsplash, garbage disposal, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and electric stove/oven. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms, each with a closet and unique loft space for additional storage, as well as the full bathroom with a long vanity sink and uniquely vaulted shower with a tub and modern tile!*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 SOUTH STREET have any available units?
1622 SOUTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 SOUTH STREET have?
Some of 1622 SOUTH STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 SOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1622 SOUTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 SOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1622 SOUTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1622 SOUTH STREET offer parking?
No, 1622 SOUTH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1622 SOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 SOUTH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 SOUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 1622 SOUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1622 SOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1622 SOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 SOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 SOUTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
