All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 156 Roxborough Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
156 Roxborough Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

156 Roxborough Avenue

156 Roxborough Avenue · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Manayunk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

156 Roxborough Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1419 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
$250 first month credit for any lease signed in May! Great four bedroom, one bath house right off pretzel park. This house has an open first floor, large kitchen, first floor laundry, and large back deck. On the second floor is two bedrooms and hall bath. Then on the third floor is two more large bedrooms. This house is right off main st and close to the train. Owner pays for trash, sewer, and up to $60 of the water bill.
Virtual Tour:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fKBUcxf4oOw96jspVikinGKaJuGzOoEx/view?usp=sharing

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/156-roxborough-ave-philadelphia-pa-19127-usa/e25ef3bd-9800-44ee-bf63-559c34bdc2c4

(RLNE5590856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Roxborough Avenue have any available units?
156 Roxborough Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 156 Roxborough Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
156 Roxborough Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Roxborough Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 156 Roxborough Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 156 Roxborough Avenue offer parking?
No, 156 Roxborough Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 156 Roxborough Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Roxborough Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Roxborough Avenue have a pool?
No, 156 Roxborough Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 156 Roxborough Avenue have accessible units?
No, 156 Roxborough Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Roxborough Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 Roxborough Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Roxborough Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 Roxborough Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 156 Roxborough Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2100 Parkway
230 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
1201 Spruce
1201 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
222 Rittenhouse
222 W Rittenhouse Square
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Bently
1410 72nd Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Julian & Andrian Kensington
4044 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
The Stable Lofts
631 North Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19123
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19122

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity