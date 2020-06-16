156 Roxborough Avenue

Amenities

$250 first month credit for any lease signed in May! Great four bedroom, one bath house right off pretzel park. This house has an open first floor, large kitchen, first floor laundry, and large back deck. On the second floor is two bedrooms and hall bath. Then on the third floor is two more large bedrooms. This house is right off main st and close to the train. Owner pays for trash, sewer, and up to $60 of the water bill.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fKBUcxf4oOw96jspVikinGKaJuGzOoEx/view?usp=sharing



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/156-roxborough-ave-philadelphia-pa-19127-usa/e25ef3bd-9800-44ee-bf63-559c34bdc2c4



