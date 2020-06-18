All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1534 S. 31st St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1534 S. 31st St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1534 S. 31st St.

1534 South 31st Street · (215) 275-2394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1534 South 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Grays Ferry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1534 S. 31st St. · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Modern Gray's Ferry 2 bedroom Home! - *** 1 MONTH FREE WITH A 2 YEAR LEASE!! ***

This newly renovated 2 bed / 2 bath Grays Ferry rowhome has a spacious, modern open floor plan. It has hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and sliding glass doors that open up to a fenced backyard. 2 full bathrooms with high end finishes. The master bedroom has a full bath on suite. Full size washer/dryer is in the basement for the tenants' convenience. The property is located close to the Schuylkill River Trail, University City, South Street, etc. Public transportation is easily accessible. Schedule your showing today!

Tenant pays all utilities.. First, last, and security deposit are required for move in. Good income and credit are required.

Book your showing with Deedee Rodriguez (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available!

***********************************************************************************
PLEASE TEXT DEEDEE RODRIGUEZ FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 215-275-2394
***********************************************************************************
?
Deedee Rodriguez
PA License RS334933
TCS Management Services
107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)
Philadelphia, PA 19106
OFFICE: 215-383-1439
CELL: 215-275-2394

(RLNE5685495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 S. 31st St. have any available units?
1534 S. 31st St. has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 S. 31st St. have?
Some of 1534 S. 31st St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 S. 31st St. currently offering any rent specials?
1534 S. 31st St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 S. 31st St. pet-friendly?
No, 1534 S. 31st St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1534 S. 31st St. offer parking?
No, 1534 S. 31st St. does not offer parking.
Does 1534 S. 31st St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1534 S. 31st St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 S. 31st St. have a pool?
No, 1534 S. 31st St. does not have a pool.
Does 1534 S. 31st St. have accessible units?
No, 1534 S. 31st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 S. 31st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 S. 31st St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1534 S. 31st St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

NPDF
400 S 48th St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Rock Hill
205 Rock St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
PJ Homes East
2103 North College Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19004
1213 Walnut
1213 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
2121 Market St
2121 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Trinity Row
2027 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity