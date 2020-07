Amenities

Large Three Bedroom House in Overbrook! - This large twin style, three-bedroom, one bathroom house is located on the 1500 block of N Robinson St in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia.The entrance to the home opens in to a large living room area that leads into a dining room area. The kitchen is an eat-in kitchen that has access to a basement and backyard. The basement has laundry hook-up. The second floor of the house has three good-size bedrooms and a bathroom. The home has wall-to-wall carpet throughout, except for the kitchen and bathroom.



Tenants responsible for all utilities.



Please contact New Age Realty Group at 215-387-1002 for more info or to set up an appointment to view this home.



