Amenities

granite counters stainless steel coffee bar

Wow! Amazing, spacious 4 bedroom & 3.5 bath unit located in Passyunk Sq. Walking distance from coffee shops and tons of restaurants! Huge eat-in kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk in to a bedroom and get showered with natural sunlight. What more could you ask for? Beautiful unit in a GREAT area with lots of storage space!