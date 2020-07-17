1521 S 13TH STREET

Amenities

Situated on a tree lined street in East Passyunk Square this home sits on arguably one of the nicest blocks in South Philly. It not only boasts its location but the home is also rather larger as it sits on a 16x96 square foot lot! Upon entering you are greeted with a completely renovated contemporary first floor with a sizable living room, dining area, powder room, a modern kitchen with marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances., and a huge backyard with a garden area. The second floor has a modern style bathroom, and 2 bedrooms with one being the master suite. The master has 2 walk in closets and right off the second floor landing. The 3rd floor has 2 large bedrooms with great closet space. This property is around the corner from Passyunk Ave, the signing fountain, supermarkets, restaurants, bars, boutiques, cafes, 1 block from Columbus Park, 1 block to the subway/public transit, walking distance to center city, and is in the award winning Andrew Jackson school catchment. Landlord is willing to lease the property fully / partially furnished with a minimum 3 month lease.