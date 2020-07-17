All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

1521 S 13TH STREET

1521 South 13th Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1521 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Passyunk Square

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2148 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Situated on a tree lined street in East Passyunk Square this home sits on arguably one of the nicest blocks in South Philly. It not only boasts its location but the home is also rather larger as it sits on a 16x96 square foot lot! Upon entering you are greeted with a completely renovated contemporary first floor with a sizable living room, dining area, powder room, a modern kitchen with marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances., and a huge backyard with a garden area. The second floor has a modern style bathroom, and 2 bedrooms with one being the master suite. The master has 2 walk in closets and right off the second floor landing. The 3rd floor has 2 large bedrooms with great closet space. This property is around the corner from Passyunk Ave, the signing fountain, supermarkets, restaurants, bars, boutiques, cafes, 1 block from Columbus Park, 1 block to the subway/public transit, walking distance to center city, and is in the award winning Andrew Jackson school catchment. Landlord is willing to lease the property fully / partially furnished with a minimum 3 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 S 13TH STREET have any available units?
1521 S 13TH STREET has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 S 13TH STREET have?
Some of 1521 S 13TH STREET's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 S 13TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1521 S 13TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 S 13TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1521 S 13TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1521 S 13TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1521 S 13TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1521 S 13TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 S 13TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 S 13TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1521 S 13TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1521 S 13TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1521 S 13TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 S 13TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 S 13TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
