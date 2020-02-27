All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:54 AM

1519 S CARLISLE STREET

1519 South Carlisle Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1519 South Carlisle Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Newbold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Enjoy this large 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house right off Broad Street and steps from The Hive Cafe, La Cocina del Cafe, Prepp & Foxx Salon, East Passyunk and MORE! As you enter the home, you~ll notice the exposed brick, ornate arches, original yellow pine hardwood floors with inlay details and ceiling fans thoughout. Through the living room and dining room is the kitchen that has everything: dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, microwave and electric range, as well as access to an enclosed patio and large open air patio. The finished basement provides extra space for storage, a rec room or home gym, a powder room and washer/dryer. The second floor has the full bathroom with a shower/tub combo and three bedrooms each with a ceiling fan, a closet and an abundance of natural light!*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 S CARLISLE STREET have any available units?
1519 S CARLISLE STREET has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 S CARLISLE STREET have?
Some of 1519 S CARLISLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 S CARLISLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1519 S CARLISLE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 S CARLISLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1519 S CARLISLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1519 S CARLISLE STREET offer parking?
No, 1519 S CARLISLE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1519 S CARLISLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1519 S CARLISLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 S CARLISLE STREET have a pool?
No, 1519 S CARLISLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1519 S CARLISLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1519 S CARLISLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 S CARLISLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 S CARLISLE STREET has units with dishwashers.
