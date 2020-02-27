1519 S CARLISLE STREET

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Enjoy this large 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house right off Broad Street and steps from The Hive Cafe, La Cocina del Cafe, Prepp & Foxx Salon, East Passyunk and MORE! As you enter the home, you~ll notice the exposed brick, ornate arches, original yellow pine hardwood floors with inlay details and ceiling fans thoughout. Through the living room and dining room is the kitchen that has everything: dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, microwave and electric range, as well as access to an enclosed patio and large open air patio. The finished basement provides extra space for storage, a rec room or home gym, a powder room and washer/dryer. The second floor has the full bathroom with a shower/tub combo and three bedrooms each with a ceiling fan, a closet and an abundance of natural light!*Sorry, no pets