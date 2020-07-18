1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Available 09/01/20 Located in the Fishtown neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Frankford Ave and Front St Bars and Restaurants, Penn Treaty Park, and Concert and Entertainment venues along Delaware Avenue, The Piazza and 2nd St bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues, and more! Only steps away from popular Fishtown locations, this apartment offers walkability unlike any other! This spacious 2BR apartment offers incredible natural light, upgraded appliances and a spacious living space! This 2 bed 1.5 bath rental is available starting 2020-09-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5908151)