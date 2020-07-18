All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A

1509 North Front Street · (267) 797-2175
Location

1509 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Fishtown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2000 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available 09/01/20 Located in the Fishtown neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Frankford Ave and Front St Bars and Restaurants, Penn Treaty Park, and Concert and Entertainment venues along Delaware Avenue, The Piazza and 2nd St bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues, and more! Only steps away from popular Fishtown locations, this apartment offers walkability unlike any other! This spacious 2BR apartment offers incredible natural light, upgraded appliances and a spacious living space! This 2 bed 1.5 bath rental is available starting 2020-09-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5908151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A have any available units?
1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A have?
Some of 1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A currently offering any rent specials?
1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A is pet friendly.
Does 1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A offer parking?
No, 1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A does not offer parking.
Does 1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A have a pool?
No, 1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A does not have a pool.
Does 1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A have accessible units?
No, 1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 N FRONT ST Unit 3A has units with dishwashers.
