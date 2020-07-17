All apartments in Philadelphia
1500 Chestnut St. #14 I.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1500 Chestnut St. #14 I

1500 Chestnut Street · (267) 214-4297
Location

1500 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Center City West

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1500 Chestnut St. #14 I · Avail. Sep 12

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
internet access
lobby
1500 Chestnut St. #14 I Available 09/12/20 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - 1BR/1BA in Prime Center City Location NOW - Luxury living at The Ellington! The Ellington is concierge, access-controlled luxury building in the heart of Center City complete with a gym. With a walk score of 100, the term "location is key" is everything here. All you need to do to experience everything Center City has to offer is take the elevator down to the lobby and walk out the front door.

The condo was recently remodeled with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, marble shower, and additional recessed lighting in hallways and above closets. There is custom paint, outfitted closets with multiple levels, built out linen closet with adjustable shelving, and a full sized washer/dryer included.

Rent includes ALL utilities and condo expenses. Gas, electric, and water are all included with your monthly rent. The only bill you will be paying separate from rent is your cable/internet bill.

This condo is a commuter's dream with 15th Street station within a block from the building. Hop on the Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line, or regional rails at City Hall and get anywhere you need to go in the city.

One pet under 40 lbs. welcome with additional deposit!

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 267-225-1679 or email KShishko@BMGPhilly.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website at https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia/

(RLNE4805936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1500 Chestnut St. #14 I have any available units?
1500 Chestnut St. #14 I has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Chestnut St. #14 I have?
Some of 1500 Chestnut St. #14 I's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Chestnut St. #14 I currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Chestnut St. #14 I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Chestnut St. #14 I pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Chestnut St. #14 I is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Chestnut St. #14 I offer parking?
No, 1500 Chestnut St. #14 I does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Chestnut St. #14 I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 Chestnut St. #14 I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Chestnut St. #14 I have a pool?
No, 1500 Chestnut St. #14 I does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Chestnut St. #14 I have accessible units?
No, 1500 Chestnut St. #14 I does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Chestnut St. #14 I have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Chestnut St. #14 I does not have units with dishwashers.

