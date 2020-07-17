Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room 24hr concierge doorman elevator 24hr gym internet access lobby

1500 Chestnut St. #14 I Available 09/12/20 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - 1BR/1BA in Prime Center City Location NOW - Luxury living at The Ellington! The Ellington is concierge, access-controlled luxury building in the heart of Center City complete with a gym. With a walk score of 100, the term "location is key" is everything here. All you need to do to experience everything Center City has to offer is take the elevator down to the lobby and walk out the front door.



The condo was recently remodeled with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, marble shower, and additional recessed lighting in hallways and above closets. There is custom paint, outfitted closets with multiple levels, built out linen closet with adjustable shelving, and a full sized washer/dryer included.



Rent includes ALL utilities and condo expenses. Gas, electric, and water are all included with your monthly rent. The only bill you will be paying separate from rent is your cable/internet bill.



This condo is a commuter's dream with 15th Street station within a block from the building. Hop on the Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line, or regional rails at City Hall and get anywhere you need to go in the city.



One pet under 40 lbs. welcome with additional deposit!



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 267-225-1679 or email KShishko@BMGPhilly.com.



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website at https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia/



(RLNE4805936)