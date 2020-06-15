15 E Mermaid Ln

Amenities
Chestnut Hill PA 1 bedroom apt in converted house - Property Id: 277051
Bright newly renovated one bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of a 5 unit converted house. Hardwood floors. New kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Large bathroom with glass shower beautifully remodeled. Ceiling fans in living-room and bedroom, large windows through out, giving lots of natural light.
coin-op Laundry facility in walk-in basement. shared yard and covered porch.
Walk to shops, restaurants, buses and train.
Avail now
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277051
