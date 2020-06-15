All apartments in Philadelphia
15 E Mermaid Ln

15 East Mermaid Lane · (215) 416-6162
Location

15 East Mermaid Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19118
Chestnut Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1175 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Chestnut Hill PA 1 bedroom apt in converted house - Property Id: 277051

Bright newly renovated one bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of a 5 unit converted house. Hardwood floors. New kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Large bathroom with glass shower beautifully remodeled. Ceiling fans in living-room and bedroom, large windows through out, giving lots of natural light.
coin-op Laundry facility in walk-in basement. shared yard and covered porch.
Walk to shops, restaurants, buses and train.
Avail now
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277051
Property Id 277051

(RLNE5774642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 E Mermaid Ln have any available units?
15 E Mermaid Ln has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 E Mermaid Ln have?
Some of 15 E Mermaid Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 E Mermaid Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15 E Mermaid Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 E Mermaid Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 E Mermaid Ln is pet friendly.
Does 15 E Mermaid Ln offer parking?
No, 15 E Mermaid Ln does not offer parking.
Does 15 E Mermaid Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 E Mermaid Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 E Mermaid Ln have a pool?
No, 15 E Mermaid Ln does not have a pool.
Does 15 E Mermaid Ln have accessible units?
No, 15 E Mermaid Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15 E Mermaid Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 E Mermaid Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
