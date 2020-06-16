1452 N 4TH STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel playground media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground internet access media room

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This beautiful apartment is ready to welcome its tenants for the end of the summer months. Enjoy your own private roof deck with this great unit! Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and high end finishes throughout, you'll love this great unit. Walking distance to Fishtown's busy Frankford Ave, you'll be just a few short blocks away from several bars, shops, and restaurants. Just two blocks from the Trolley stop, and the Market Frankford Line is ready to take you to Center City in minutes. Schedule your showing today!About the Neighborhood:Located in the up-and-coming Old Kensington area of Philadelphia, walkable to public transportation, Fishtown favorites, and local gems like ReAnimator Coffee, Helm, New Liberty Distillery, Luna Cafe, Cruz Playground, and much more! You'll be a few blocks from the Girard Ave trolley and the Market-Frankford Line. This area is also home to artist-focused venues like the Philadelphia Photo Arts Center, Crane Arts, the Pig Iron Theatre Company, The Fire and convenient shopping spots like Acme and the Piazza are right nearby in Northern Liberties.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Cold water is included. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.