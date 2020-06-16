All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1452 N 4TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1452 N 4TH STREET
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

1452 N 4TH STREET

1452 N 4th St · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1452 N 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Old Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
playground
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
internet access
media room
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This beautiful apartment is ready to welcome its tenants for the end of the summer months. Enjoy your own private roof deck with this great unit! Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and high end finishes throughout, you'll love this great unit. Walking distance to Fishtown's busy Frankford Ave, you'll be just a few short blocks away from several bars, shops, and restaurants. Just two blocks from the Trolley stop, and the Market Frankford Line is ready to take you to Center City in minutes. Schedule your showing today!About the Neighborhood:Located in the up-and-coming Old Kensington area of Philadelphia, walkable to public transportation, Fishtown favorites, and local gems like ReAnimator Coffee, Helm, New Liberty Distillery, Luna Cafe, Cruz Playground, and much more! You'll be a few blocks from the Girard Ave trolley and the Market-Frankford Line. This area is also home to artist-focused venues like the Philadelphia Photo Arts Center, Crane Arts, the Pig Iron Theatre Company, The Fire and convenient shopping spots like Acme and the Piazza are right nearby in Northern Liberties.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Cold water is included. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1452 N 4TH STREET have any available units?
1452 N 4TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1452 N 4TH STREET have?
Some of 1452 N 4TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1452 N 4TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1452 N 4TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1452 N 4TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1452 N 4TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1452 N 4TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1452 N 4TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1452 N 4TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1452 N 4TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1452 N 4TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1452 N 4TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1452 N 4TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1452 N 4TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1452 N 4TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1452 N 4TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1452 N 4TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1300 Chestnut Street
1300 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Goldtex
315 N 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Granary
1901 Callowhill St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Bently
1410 72nd Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Donna Court Apartments
631 Dupont St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown
1410 North 31st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity