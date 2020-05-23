1414 S PENN SQUARE

Amenities

https://youtu.be/j1npspHokqg - Unbelievably beautiful 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath unit on the 23rd floor at the Ritz Carlton Residential. This unit features 9 foot ceilings with light-field west exposure, marble master bathroom and marble powder room. Sub zero refrigerator, Viking gas stove, Miele dishwasher with granite counter-tops. Brilliant Brazilian cherry wood floors throughout! Custom closets in the washer and dryer area. For those who live at The Residences at The Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia, luxurious amenities and prestigious hallmark services start at home. Every day brings you moments to savor, enhanced by the world-renowned hospitality and celebrated service of Ritz-Carlton. Soaring 48 stories over downtown, you'll experience new perspectives of unparalleled personal service and attention to detail at these 5-star condominiums in Philadelphia. However what truly distinguishes these condominiums is the legendary Ritz-Carlton service and lifestyle of Center City living in Philadelphia. The Residences at The Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia is our name but our lifestyle is ultra-luxury living in Philadelphia. This units finishes are second to none! - * NEW (Maytag) washer and dryer, California closets also have been done on both closet with organization systems. Blinds through out!!** . Vid Tour - https://youtu.be/j1npspHokqg