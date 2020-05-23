All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 8 2020 at 6:15 PM

1414 S PENN SQUARE

1414 South Penn Square · (609) 221-7123
Location

1414 South Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Avenue of the Arts South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 23G · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 894 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
https://youtu.be/j1npspHokqg - Unbelievably beautiful 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath unit on the 23rd floor at the Ritz Carlton Residential. This unit features 9 foot ceilings with light-field west exposure, marble master bathroom and marble powder room. Sub zero refrigerator, Viking gas stove, Miele dishwasher with granite counter-tops. Brilliant Brazilian cherry wood floors throughout! Custom closets in the washer and dryer area. For those who live at The Residences at The Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia, luxurious amenities and prestigious hallmark services start at home. Every day brings you moments to savor, enhanced by the world-renowned hospitality and celebrated service of Ritz-Carlton. Soaring 48 stories over downtown, you'll experience new perspectives of unparalleled personal service and attention to detail at these 5-star condominiums in Philadelphia. However what truly distinguishes these condominiums is the legendary Ritz-Carlton service and lifestyle of Center City living in Philadelphia. The Residences at The Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia is our name but our lifestyle is ultra-luxury living in Philadelphia. This units finishes are second to none! - * NEW (Maytag) washer and dryer, California closets also have been done on both closet with organization systems. Blinds through out!!** . Vid Tour - https://youtu.be/j1npspHokqg

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 S PENN SQUARE have any available units?
1414 S PENN SQUARE has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 S PENN SQUARE have?
Some of 1414 S PENN SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 S PENN SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
1414 S PENN SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 S PENN SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 1414 S PENN SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1414 S PENN SQUARE offer parking?
No, 1414 S PENN SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 1414 S PENN SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 S PENN SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 S PENN SQUARE have a pool?
No, 1414 S PENN SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 1414 S PENN SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 1414 S PENN SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 S PENN SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 S PENN SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
