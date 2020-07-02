All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1366 S Paxon St

1366 South Paxon Street · (215) 399-0703 ext. 3
Location

1366 South Paxon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Southwest Schuylkill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1366 S Paxon St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1366 S Paxon St Available 08/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED GORGEOUS RENTAL! - In the Beautiful Neighborhood of West Philadelphia!! This stylish 3 bedroom 1 and half bath has plenty living space, an abundance of new windows and contemporary detail. Includes hardwood floors, recessed lighting, open living room. Once you enter the home from the porch you will be welcomed by awesome modern living/dining space and kitchen with brand new floors. The modern kitchen features brand new cabinets and stainless steel appliances (range, microwave, refrigerator). As you enter through the front door, you are walking on brand new hardwood floors that run all the way through the length of the home. Beyond the kitchen you'll find access to the rear yard, perfect for summer get-togethers. All bedrooms provide plenty of sunlight and closet space. The basement is partially finished. This stunning home includes brand new plumbing and electric, new windows throughout. Newly vinyl siding in the front and back. High efficiency HVAC (Heat/AC),new wiring throughout, new plumbing. Convenient to Drexel, HUP, CHOP, Center City, University City, the suburbs, and New Fashion District shopping and public transportation! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

(RLNE5896787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1366 S Paxon St have any available units?
1366 S Paxon St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1366 S Paxon St have?
Some of 1366 S Paxon St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1366 S Paxon St currently offering any rent specials?
1366 S Paxon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1366 S Paxon St pet-friendly?
No, 1366 S Paxon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1366 S Paxon St offer parking?
No, 1366 S Paxon St does not offer parking.
Does 1366 S Paxon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1366 S Paxon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1366 S Paxon St have a pool?
No, 1366 S Paxon St does not have a pool.
Does 1366 S Paxon St have accessible units?
No, 1366 S Paxon St does not have accessible units.
Does 1366 S Paxon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1366 S Paxon St does not have units with dishwashers.
