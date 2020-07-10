132 WRIGHT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking bbq/grill

This is a fabulous home for rent in the bustling Manayunk community, available for immediate occupancy. With three spacious bedrooms (one bedroom is on the main floor and could be used as a den or office), this newly renovated home is perfectly located between the quaint shops and restaurants on Main St. and the Ivy Ridge train station for a quick ride to Center City. The interior was freshly painted in neutral colors, and the main floor has gleaming new hardwood floors. There are ceiling fans in every room and the kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances. Entertain or relax on the stone patio in the back yard. The owner is providing a grill and outdoor furniture for your use. This is a very energy efficient home with new double pane windows. Owner stated average monthly utilities to run at $200 (gas & electric). Water for a four-person family was around $30/month. Don't be concerned about parking! In addition to street parking, there is a 60 spot municipal lot behind the home, a gravel area used for parking directly across the street, and a local business which allows parking during non-business hours! There is an ADT alarm system in the home that can be activated (approx. $40/month). The basement is equipped with a washer and dryer and has additional room for storage. There are bed frames and mattresses as well as an armoire that tenants may opt to use. If the furniture is not needed, it will be stored in the basement. No pets. No smoking. See video tour at the following link: https://youtu.be/UTZMu7BhVBc