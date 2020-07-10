All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 AM

132 WRIGHT STREET

132 Wright Street · (610) 436-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132 Wright Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
This is a fabulous home for rent in the bustling Manayunk community, available for immediate occupancy. With three spacious bedrooms (one bedroom is on the main floor and could be used as a den or office), this newly renovated home is perfectly located between the quaint shops and restaurants on Main St. and the Ivy Ridge train station for a quick ride to Center City. The interior was freshly painted in neutral colors, and the main floor has gleaming new hardwood floors. There are ceiling fans in every room and the kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances. Entertain or relax on the stone patio in the back yard. The owner is providing a grill and outdoor furniture for your use. This is a very energy efficient home with new double pane windows. Owner stated average monthly utilities to run at $200 (gas & electric). Water for a four-person family was around $30/month. Don't be concerned about parking! In addition to street parking, there is a 60 spot municipal lot behind the home, a gravel area used for parking directly across the street, and a local business which allows parking during non-business hours! There is an ADT alarm system in the home that can be activated (approx. $40/month). The basement is equipped with a washer and dryer and has additional room for storage. There are bed frames and mattresses as well as an armoire that tenants may opt to use. If the furniture is not needed, it will be stored in the basement. No pets. No smoking. See video tour at the following link: https://youtu.be/UTZMu7BhVBc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 WRIGHT STREET have any available units?
132 WRIGHT STREET has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 WRIGHT STREET have?
Some of 132 WRIGHT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 WRIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
132 WRIGHT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 WRIGHT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 132 WRIGHT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 132 WRIGHT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 132 WRIGHT STREET offers parking.
Does 132 WRIGHT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 WRIGHT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 WRIGHT STREET have a pool?
No, 132 WRIGHT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 132 WRIGHT STREET have accessible units?
No, 132 WRIGHT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 132 WRIGHT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 WRIGHT STREET has units with dishwashers.
