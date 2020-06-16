All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:02 AM

130 South 18th Street - 505, Unit 505

130 South 18th Street · (917) 972-5501
Location

130 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Center City West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1586 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
sauna
yoga
Rare opportunity to rent a corner 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in one of Philadelphia's most luxurious buildings on Rittenhouse Square. With 1586 square feet of living space and southern and eastern exposure city views, this unit features an open living/dining room, with oversized windows, hardwood floors, designer Poggenpohl Kitchen with Meile and Bosch appliances and a Sub-Zero fridge. The Master bedroom suite has 4 large closets and a large marble bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and glass shower. Amenities are the best in the city including a 24 hour concierge and doorman, a chauffeur driven Mercedes, indoor pool, fitness center, yoga room, sauna, steam shower, bicycle storage room and a resident lounge with business center, library, wine storage, a catering kitchen and dining room, event space, and a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Option to rent furnished or unfurnished and option for 1 car parking (additional fees apply).
Please learn more about the building here: http://www.10rittenhouse.com/index.html
Please check out common area pictures of the building: http://www.10rittenhouse.com/gallery.html
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 South 18th Street - 505, Unit 505 have any available units?
130 South 18th Street - 505, Unit 505 has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 South 18th Street - 505, Unit 505 have?
Some of 130 South 18th Street - 505, Unit 505's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 South 18th Street - 505, Unit 505 currently offering any rent specials?
130 South 18th Street - 505, Unit 505 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 South 18th Street - 505, Unit 505 pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 South 18th Street - 505, Unit 505 is pet friendly.
Does 130 South 18th Street - 505, Unit 505 offer parking?
Yes, 130 South 18th Street - 505, Unit 505 does offer parking.
Does 130 South 18th Street - 505, Unit 505 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 South 18th Street - 505, Unit 505 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 South 18th Street - 505, Unit 505 have a pool?
Yes, 130 South 18th Street - 505, Unit 505 has a pool.
Does 130 South 18th Street - 505, Unit 505 have accessible units?
No, 130 South 18th Street - 505, Unit 505 does not have accessible units.
Does 130 South 18th Street - 505, Unit 505 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 South 18th Street - 505, Unit 505 has units with dishwashers.
