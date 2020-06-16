130 South 18th Street - 505, Unit 505

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage garage internet access sauna yoga

Rare opportunity to rent a corner 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in one of Philadelphia's most luxurious buildings on Rittenhouse Square. With 1586 square feet of living space and southern and eastern exposure city views, this unit features an open living/dining room, with oversized windows, hardwood floors, designer Poggenpohl Kitchen with Meile and Bosch appliances and a Sub-Zero fridge. The Master bedroom suite has 4 large closets and a large marble bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and glass shower. Amenities are the best in the city including a 24 hour concierge and doorman, a chauffeur driven Mercedes, indoor pool, fitness center, yoga room, sauna, steam shower, bicycle storage room and a resident lounge with business center, library, wine storage, a catering kitchen and dining room, event space, and a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Option to rent furnished or unfurnished and option for 1 car parking (additional fees apply).

Please learn more about the building here: http://www.10rittenhouse.com/index.html

Please check out common area pictures of the building: http://www.10rittenhouse.com/gallery.html

Rare opportunity to rent a corner 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in one of Philadelphia's most luxurious buildings on Rittenhouse Square. With 1586 square feet of living space and southern and eastern exposure city views, this unit features an open living/dining room, with oversized windows, hardwood floors, designer Poggenpohl Kitchen with Meile and Bosch appliances and a Sub-Zero fridge. The Master bedroom suite has 4 large closets and a large marble bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and glass shower. Amenities are the best in the city including a 24 hour concierge and doorman, a chauffeur driven Mercedes, indoor pool, fitness center, yoga room, sauna, steam shower, bicycle storage room and a resident lounge with business center, library, wine storage, a catering kitchen and dining room, event space, and a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Option to rent furnished or unfurnished and option for 1 car parking. Please learn more about the building here: http://www.10rittenhouse.com/index.html Please check out common area pictures of the building: http://www.10rittenhouse.com/gallery.html