1247 S 21ST STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground internet access

We are scheduling~both in-person and virtual tours for this listing. When scheduling, please let us know which~your preference is. If you prefer to see the property in person, please fill out the COVID-19 Health and Safety Acknowledgment form, which can be found~here.Available Now:This unit was recently renovated and offers central A/C, a private deck, beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dark granite countertops. The bedrooms vary in size-- the larger one overlooks 21st street, and has two large closets and tons of natural light!~~There is a washer and dryer in your unit for added convenience. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This lovely, sun-soaked apartment is located in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Philadelphia. You'll be close to public transportation, Wharton Square and Chew Playgrounds, and great local spots for drinking and dining like~Good Morning Breakfast, 22nd Street Cafe, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, Philly Tacos, American Sardine Bar, Mattei Family Pizza, On Point Bistro, Burg's Hideaway Lounge, The Tasty Toast, Point Breakfast, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly, no pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $35/month flat water fee