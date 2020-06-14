All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1247 S 21ST STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1247 S 21ST STREET
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:04 AM

1247 S 21ST STREET

1247 South 21st Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Point Breeze
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1247 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
internet access
We are scheduling~both in-person and virtual tours for this listing. When scheduling, please let us know which~your preference is. If you prefer to see the property in person, please fill out the COVID-19 Health and Safety Acknowledgment form, which can be found~here.Available Now:This unit was recently renovated and offers central A/C, a private deck, beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dark granite countertops. The bedrooms vary in size-- the larger one overlooks 21st street, and has two large closets and tons of natural light!~~There is a washer and dryer in your unit for added convenience. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This lovely, sun-soaked apartment is located in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Philadelphia. You'll be close to public transportation, Wharton Square and Chew Playgrounds, and great local spots for drinking and dining like~Good Morning Breakfast, 22nd Street Cafe, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, Philly Tacos, American Sardine Bar, Mattei Family Pizza, On Point Bistro, Burg's Hideaway Lounge, The Tasty Toast, Point Breakfast, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly, no pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $35/month flat water fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1247 S 21ST STREET have any available units?
1247 S 21ST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1247 S 21ST STREET have?
Some of 1247 S 21ST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1247 S 21ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1247 S 21ST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1247 S 21ST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1247 S 21ST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1247 S 21ST STREET offer parking?
No, 1247 S 21ST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1247 S 21ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1247 S 21ST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1247 S 21ST STREET have a pool?
No, 1247 S 21ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1247 S 21ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 1247 S 21ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1247 S 21ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1247 S 21ST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1247 S 21ST STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arrive University City
3601 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
The Arch
100 N 17th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
1213 Walnut
1213 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
U City Flats
4612 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19139
409 South 11th Street
409 S 11th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Embassy Apartments
2100 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Locust on the Park
201 S 25th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity