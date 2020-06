Amenities

Unit Unit B Available 08/01/20 Sunny Bi-level 3 BR/1.5 Bath Apartment in Manayunk

Tucked away on a quiet block in one of the most desirable parts of Philadelphia, this beautiful apartment gives you easy access to the Schuylkill River, the Manayunk Train Station, and everything that Main Street has to offer!



Property Highlights:



- Hardwood Floors

- Free Parking Lot Behind Building

- Washer/Dryer In-Unit

- Pet Friendly for No Cost!

- Bi-Level

- Window Units Supplied

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Dishwasher



