Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the highly desire Passyunk square area of Philadelphia. This unit has been completely upgraded for your enjoyment, and shows like new! Did we mention it also has Central A/C? This gorgeous home is within walking distance to public transportation, restaurants, boutique stores and much more! Schedule your showing today!